THE RUSSIAN-FINNISH BORDER NEAR LAPPEENRANTA SAW SOME TRANSNATIONAL FESTIVITIES earlier today when the Finnish and Russian Santa Claus characters met along with throngs of festive partygoers from both countries.

The meeting has become an annual tradition over the past few years, one that celebrates the cultural links between the two countries and draws attention to their respective Christmas traditions.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva