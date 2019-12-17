HELSINKI FINLAND

17
Tue, Dec
FAD new

A section of the old Seurahuone Building that will be converted into a hotel (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief

A SECTION OF THE ICONIC SEURAHUONE BUILDING in downtown Helsinki, owned by the University of Helsinki Student Union, is to be converted into a luxury Hyatt Hotel, the first Hyatt Hotel in the Nordic countries.

The announcement was made earlier today, with Hyatt stating that the new hotel, to be named the Grand Hansa Hotel, will open sometime in 2022 and will feature 224 "upscale" rooms. The hotel will be part of Hyatt's 'Unbound Collection' which specialises in luxury lodgings across Europe. 

Much of the building will remain in use by the Student's Union as before, but a large section of the property will house the hotel. 

You can see more photos of the parts of the building to be transformed by scrolling through the gallery. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

Infofinland Finnish courses
Liangtse 2019

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners