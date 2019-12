THE TRADITIONAL ST. LUCIA DAY FESTIVAL, a celebration of light during the dark winter period, kicked off at Helsinki Cathedral last night, with this year's 'Lucia Lady' being Sara Ray, a 24-year-old education student from Ostrobothnia.

The festive tradition, originally a part of Swedish culture, takes place every year in the capital. It commemorates the life of St. Lucia, a woman who dedicated her life to helping the poor and was executed in Sicily in the 4th century.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva