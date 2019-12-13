OPPOSITION PARTIES, PUNDITS, AND VOTERS IN THE UK AND BEYOND expressed shock this morning upon the news that the British Conservative Party, led by Boris Johnson, has secured a landslide victory in the UK general election, winning its largest majority in decades.

The opposition Labour Party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, with traditional Labour-supporting areas across the country flipping to the Conservatives, some for the first time in a century. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he will not be leading the party at the next election, although it is not clear yet when he will be standing down.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her own seat to an SNP politician, with the Lib Dems also performing poorly.

Boris Johnson's comfortable majority makes it increasingly likely that the UK will leave the EU as scheduled at the end of January, with few barriers standing in the way of Johnson's Brexit deal. Some have expressed hope that Johnson's comfortable working majority may pave the way for a softer form of Brexit, as he will not be reliant on hard-Brexit votes in Parliament to pass legislation, as his successor Theresa May was.

