Finland new Prime Minister with the Minister of Education, Finance Minister, and Minister of the Interior (Image: Lehtikuva)

THE LARGELY YOUNG AND FEMALE CABINET of Finland's new government met in Helsinki today, with PM Sanna Marin serving as the youngest head of state in the world. Joining her cabinet Li Andersson, the Minister of Education since June 2019, Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni, and Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo. 

The average age of the heads of the most important ministries of the government is 33, making the cabinet one of the youngest in the world. 

