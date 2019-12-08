HELSINKI FINLAND

08
Sun, Dec
Pitch Perfect

Golden Retriever Nelli does a victory lap after scooping up a Hero Dog Award, given to animals that contribute to saving at least one human life (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief

THE ANNUAL FINNISH KENNEL CLUB AWARDS, which recognizes the actions of lifesaving canines, kicked off at Helsinki's Messukeskus on Saturday afternoon and continues today. Dogs from the coastguard, army, and customs agency were awarded gongs for their services, whilst household pets were recognized for their sometimes lifesaving assistance to humans. 

You can scroll through the gallery to see the highlights from this year's ceremony. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

Infofinland Finnish courses
Liangtse 2019
Aikuisopisto

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners