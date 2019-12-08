You can scroll through the gallery to see the highlights from this year's ceremony.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva
THE ANNUAL FINNISH KENNEL CLUB AWARDS, which recognizes the actions of lifesaving canines, kicked off at Helsinki's Messukeskus on Saturday afternoon and continues today. Dogs from the coastguard, army, and customs agency were awarded gongs for their services, whilst household pets were recognized for their sometimes lifesaving assistance to humans.
Image Credit: Lehtikuva