A RUSSIAN CONMAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED for constructing a fake 'border post' and charging thousands of euros to would-be migrants. The individual, who has not been named, promised at least for migrants of South Asian origin that he would smuggle them past the border into Europe for a €10,000 fee.

The Russian security services described the con as "an unusual attempt at fraud" and noted that the four victims of the scam have been detained an served with immediate notices to leave the Russian Federation. The fake border was erected in the Vyborg region, close to the actual Russia-Finland border.

It has been revealed that the conman took the money from the migrants before taking them on a long, circular drive through the Russian forest. After about an hour, he let them out of the car and told them they were in Europe.

It is not known what the fate of the perpetrator will be.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva