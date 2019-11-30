POLITICIANS AND MILITARY FIGURES gathered at Helsinki's National Winter War Memorial on Kasarmitori today to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Winter War. President Sauli Niinistö led the solemn proceedings alongside the Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen.

Also at the event were several veterans, including 97-year-old Mauno Tenhovirta. The Winter War against the Soviet Union lasted just over three months from November 1939 to March 1940. Tens of thousands of Finnish soldiers and civilians were killed, whilst the Soviet Union suffered hundreds of thousands of casualties and wounded.

You can see more photos from today's commemorations by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva