GOVERNMENT MINISTER SIRPA PAATERO handed in her resignation today, making her the latest casualty in the ongoing fallout over the Posti strike. Her resignation came after it emerged that she had failed to take sufficient action to prevent 700 Posti workers receiving a pay cut.

Paatero's resignation was announced this afternoon by prime minister Antti Rinne during a press conference in which he also levelled accusations towards the senior management at Posti, whom he said had been 'misleading' during their previous discussions with the government over pay cuts. It was announced that Paatero, who is currently the Minister for Local Government and Ownership Steering, will be taking sick leave until 13 December. There have been no discussions yet as to who her successor will be.

According to Yle, Paatero has said that she was not made aware of any communications regarding pay cuts. While the dispute has officially been resolved, with all of the affected workers retaining their current pay and status, the fallout for the government will likely continue for weeks. The SDP is officially backed by the unions, whilst Prime Minister Rinne is a former trade union leader, making the current crisis a politically sensitive one for his party.

Other parties have seized on the crisis, with the National Coalition and Christian Democrats demanding that government ministers reveal what they knew and who else bears responsibility.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva