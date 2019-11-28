HELSINKI FINLAND

Protestors in central Baghdad prepare to square off against security forces on Thursday (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
IN TODAY'S ROUNDUP OF THE BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a photo from the protests in Baghdad, where unrest is at its highest level in years and hundreds have been killed. We also have a funeral in Vietnam, unrest in Columbia, and a snowstorm Iowa. 

Iraqi anti-government demonstrators in masks gather at al-Ahrar Bridge in central Baghdad, one of the main areas of unrest in recent weeks. 

 

Family members of the deceased Vietnam national Hoang Van Tiep carry his coffin in a funeral procession near his home. Van Tiep was one of the 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex, UK last month.  

 

A performance artist strikes a pose during demonstrations in Bogota against the Columbian President Ivan Duque, during a general strike that has already turned deadly. 

 

Snowmobilers traverse icy roads in Iowa, where a severe snowstorm hit during the busiest travel day of the year in the USA. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva

 

