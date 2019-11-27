HELSINKI FINLAND

27
Wed, Nov
Pitch Perfect

A logo at the entrance to the new Hesburger, made out of recycled can lids (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
Tools
Typography

A NEWLY-REOPENED BRANCH OF HESBURGER on Helsinki's Kasarmitori is made almost exclusively out of the company's own waste materials. Customers in the restaurant can sit on repurposed ketchup barrels and eat under lights made from deep fat fryers. 

The new look for the Finnish chain unveiled the makeover to draw attention to the company's focus on the circular economy and sustainable design. The pieces in the location were largely assembled by a local sustainable design concept called Trash Design

You can see more of the eco-friendly burger bar by scrolling down. 

 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

 

News in Brief
Infofinland Finnish courses
Liangtse 2019

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners