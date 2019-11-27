A NEWLY-REOPENED BRANCH OF HESBURGER on Helsinki's Kasarmitori is made almost exclusively out of the company's own waste materials. Customers in the restaurant can sit on repurposed ketchup barrels and eat under lights made from deep fat fryers.

The new look for the Finnish chain unveiled the makeover to draw attention to the company's focus on the circular economy and sustainable design. The pieces in the location were largely assembled by a local sustainable design concept called Trash Design.

You can see more of the eco-friendly burger bar by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva