IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a shot from outside the Royal Palace in Dresden, Germany, where professional thieves stole historic jewels worth over €1 billion. We also have a shrine to deceased K-Pop star Goo Hara, a Chilean tarantula, and a plane crash in the DRC.

A forensic expert examines the parameter at the Royal Palace in Dresden, where the Palace's 'Green Vault' containing dozens of priceless baroque treasures was robbed last night. The culprits are still at large.

A memorial to Korean popstar Goo Hara, who committed suicide aged 28 last night, outside the hospital in Seoul where her body was taken.

A Chilean Rose Tarantula rests on the face of a visitor to the 'Giant Spiders' exhibition in Hanover, Germany.

The scene of a wreckage in the city of Goma, DRC, where a light aircraft crashed into a residential area today, killing 29 people.