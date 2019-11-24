FESTIVE CROWDS GATHERED IN CENTRAL HELSINKI today to witness the annual switching on of the Christmas lights along Aleksanterinkatu, one of the city's main thoroughfares. Pop singer Saara Aalto sang some Christmas classics to the crowd at Senate Square, before the mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vaapavuori, switched on the lights.

The annual tradition has been used to usher in the festive period in Helsinki for 71 years now, with the first light ceremony dating back to 1948.

You can see more photos from today's festivities by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva