THE VINTAGE UKKO-PEKKA STEAM LOCOMOTIVE departed with its first passengers from Helsinki today, as part of a limited series of trips available to train enthusiasts. The journey departs from Helsinki and arrives at Siuntio Railway Station 90 minutes later.

Tickets cost €36 for a return trip and can only be booked in cash onboard the locomotive. The steam train has 282 seats, as well as a vintage dining car.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva