MUJI'S SELF-DRIVING 'GACHABUS' that has been deployed on the streets of Espoo since spring 2019 has been awarded the prestigious Beazley Design of the Year award in the transport category, one of the most widely-coveted gongs in the world of design.

The 'robot bus', which is designed, manufactured, and deployed in Espoo, fit the London Museum of Design's criteria for 'exceptional' and 'groundbreaking' design.

If you haven't managed to catch a glimpse of the bus on the streets of Espoo yet, you can scroll down to see photos from today.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva