THE WORLD RECORD FOR 'MOST NATIONALITIES IN A SAUNA' was broken today at a sauna in Suomenlinna, where people from 110 countries crammed together in the heat to bring the accolade back to Finland. International business students from Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences were responsible for the feat.

The previous world record holder belonged to China, where sauna-enthusiasts managed to gather people from 100 different countries into a sauna. Haaga-Helia students previously held the record for Finland back in 2009, with people from 76 different countries crammed into a sauna.

You can see more photos from the impressive feat by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva