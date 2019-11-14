HELSINKI FINLAND

14
Thu, Nov
FAD new

Students from 110 countries pose at the sauna in Suomenlinna (Image: Lehtikuva)

News in brief
Tools
Typography

THE WORLD RECORD FOR 'MOST NATIONALITIES IN A SAUNA' was broken today at a sauna in Suomenlinna, where people from 110 countries crammed together in the heat to bring the accolade back to Finland. International business students from Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences were responsible for the feat.

The previous world record holder belonged to China, where sauna-enthusiasts managed to gather people from 100 different countries into a sauna. Haaga-Helia students previously held the record for Finland back in 2009, with people from 76 different countries crammed into a sauna. 

You can see more photos from the impressive feat by scrolling down. 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

News in Brief
Liangtse 2019
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

After-dark

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners