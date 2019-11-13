A RECENT EU-WIDE SURVEY conducted by Eurostat has revealed that people in Finland enjoy the highest levels of life satisfaction in Europe. The poll asked tens of thousands of Europeans about their wellbeing, with Finland being the most content, followed by Austria, Denmark, and Poland.

The survey asked respondents a range of questions, including how happy they are with their current financial situation, as well as how content they feel about their personal relationships. Finland scored highly in all areas but rose several places in the rankings since the last survey to take the top spot this year.

At the bottom of the list were the countries whose citizens are least satisfied with their lives. These included Hungary, Greece, Lithuania, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva