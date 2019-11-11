THE FINNISH ANIMAL RESCUED SERVICE rushed to a frozen river in Siikalatva in North Ostrobothnia today to help rescue an injured deer that had fallen through the ice. It is believed that the animal had spent several hours trying to free itself before assistance arrived.

After some time spent trying to coax the large deer towards them, the rescue workers managed to pull it out of the water with a rope. Once back on dry land, the deer managed to calm down and regain its strength before being sent safely on its way.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva