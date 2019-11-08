A BRANCH OF K-CITYMARKET IN JÄRVENPÄÄ has been named the 'best grocery store on Earth' at a global retail awards event in London. The IGD, a consumer consortium based in the UK, awarded the store on the basis of lengthy criteria including excellent customer service, unparalleled in-store offerings, and the overall atmosphere.
The store beat out shortlist contenders including Sainsbury's and Giant Heirloom.
