THE JAPANESE LIFESTYLE AND RETAIL BRAND MUJI has opened its first location in Finland. The sprawling flagship location takes up an entire floor at the top of the Kamppi Centre in central Helsinki, making it the largest Muji store in Europe.

The multi-billion-dollar brand specializes in Japanese design, selling homeware, fashion, sportswear, and lifestyle pieces. Their Helsinki location will also include a 189-seat Japanese restaurant, run by local chef Heikki Ahopelto.

You can see more photos of the 3400 square metre store by scrolling down.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva