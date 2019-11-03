AROUND 300 PROTESTORS GATHERED at the Hakaniemi Market Square on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against Turkey's ongoing military incursion into Syria, the fourth such protest to take place in the Finnish capital in recent weeks. The protests went peacefully and without incident.

Members of the Finnish government have repeatedly condemned Turkey's incursion into Kurdish-held territory in Syria, warning of a humanitarian crisis as casualties continue to grow. Last month the European Council unanimously agreed to halt the licensing of arms exports to Turkey.

You can see more photos from yesterday's protests by scrolling down.

Image Credit: Lehitkuva