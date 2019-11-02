CROWDS GATHERED FOR FREEBIES at the opening of Helsinki Outlet shopping village in Vantaa last night, which was recently completed after a five-year building effort. The site aims to become the largest outlet mall in the Nordics, and is currently the only one in the Greater Helsinki area.

An estimated 35,000 people will visit the shopping village over the course of this weekend, where 94% of business premises have already been leased. The site hosts more than 40 fashion retailers boasting discounts of between 30-70%.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva