IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with an image from Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, where a wild elephant charged at a car full of tourists. Nobody was hurt and the elephant soon calmed down and walked away. We also have a manhunt by the Korean Coastguard, a zombie walk in Essen, and Modi and Merkel in New Delhi.

Members of the Korean Coastguard search the waters surrounding the Dokdo Islets (known as Takeshima in Japan), after a helicopter filled with seven South Korean nationals crashed into the area earlier today.

A participant in the annual 'zombie walk' that takes place in the German city of Essen poses for the camera.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take a stroll together in the grounds of the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in New Delhi.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva