A COMMUTER TRAIN PACKED WITH PILGRIMS caught ablaze earlier today, resulting in carnage that has so far caused the deaths of 74 people. The train, travelling between the cities of Karachi and Rawalpindi, caught fire after a gas cylinder being used by passengers to cook breakfast exploded.

Many of the passengers aboard were religious pilgrims on their way to the holy site of Raiwind for one of Pakistan's largest annual religious congregations. The journey during which the incident occurred takes 25 hours, with each of the carriages filled with bunk beds accommodating up to 80 people at a time.

The incident is thought to be Pakistan's worst rail disaster in over a decade, with the last one of a similar scale being the 2005 collision between two trains in Sindh Province, in which 130 people lost their lives.

More images from today's rescue efforts can be seen below.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva