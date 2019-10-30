IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, we lead with a shot from a courtroom in Hamburg, where a 93-year-old former SS guard at the Stutthof Concentration Camp is facing trial for the murder of 5,230 mostly Jewish victims. In addition, we also have a snapshot of tensions in the British parliament as an election date is set, a captive tiger in Poland, and a lone protestor in Beirut.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson derides the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, in the British Parliament today as the date is set for an election, the third in the UK in less than five years.

A caged tiger at the Polish-Belorussian border today, where officials refused to let a group of tigers bound for Russia pass through, owing to fears over illegal animal trafficking. The tiger are severely malnourished and one has reportedly died since this morning.

A lone protestor stands near Martyr's Square in Beirut, Lebanon, as protests continue to spiral over government corruption and rising living costs.

