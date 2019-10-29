HELSINKI FINLAND

A worker paints over the famous graffiti on the Berlin Wall in preparation for its use as a projection screen (Image: Lehtikuva)

IN TODAY'S ROUND-UP OF THE BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a photo of the Berlin Wall, which is being painted over in large swathes to prepare for the anniversary of its fall. We also have a tribute to Lenin in Moscow, wildfires in California, and a drug seizure in Florida. 

Russian Communist Party members march across Red Square in Moscow towards Lenin's Mausoleum, in preparation for the 102nd anniversary of the October Revolution. 

 

A sculpture of a horse is silhouetted against a burning farm in Windsor, California, where wildfires have been raging for several days. 

The US Coastguard surveys a recent drug seizure off the coast of Florida, where over 27,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $367 million was intercepted. 

 

