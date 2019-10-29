IN TODAY'S ROUND-UP OF THE BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a photo of the Berlin Wall, which is being painted over in large swathes to prepare for the anniversary of its fall. We also have a tribute to Lenin in Moscow, wildfires in California, and a drug seizure in Florida.

Russian Communist Party members march across Red Square in Moscow towards Lenin's Mausoleum, in preparation for the 102nd anniversary of the October Revolution.

A sculpture of a horse is silhouetted against a burning farm in Windsor, California, where wildfires have been raging for several days.

The US Coastguard surveys a recent drug seizure off the coast of Florida, where over 27,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $367 million was intercepted.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva