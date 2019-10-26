A FIRE RIPPED THROUGH THE LEPSÄMÄ SCHOOL in Nurmijärvi, Uusimaa, early on Saturday morning. The blaze has destroyed large parts of the school, first opened in 2002, but there have been no reported injuries and it is believed that teaching will continue on the site as normal next week.

The local fire services received a call at approximately 6:43am, at which point around a third of the structure was believed to be engulfed in flames. By mid-morning, most of the blaze had been extinguished although the kitchen, canteen, and several classrooms had been completely destroyed.

According to first responders, the fire originated outside of the building. Although the origin of the fire is yet to be determined, arson has not been ruled out and local police authorities are investigating this possibility.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva