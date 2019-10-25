THE FINAL BATCH OF LEOPARD 2A6 TANKS, first purchased by the Finnish Defence Forces from the Netherlands back in 2014, rolled into Vuosaari Harbour today. This final delivery means that Finland has in total received 100 Leopard 2A6's, one of the most common defense tanks currently used in Europe.

As well as the actual tanks themselves, the Finnish military also purchased training simulators, ammunition, and spare parts, at a total cost of €200 million, according to Yle (Finnish). The latest acquisitions will be used for training purposes with the Karelian Brigade.

A total of 20 tanks were delivered at Vuosaari early this morning. The Finnish military hopes that they will have a lifespan of about 15 years.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva