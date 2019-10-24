GREENPEACE ACTIVISTS GATHERED OUTSIDE ENERGY GIANT FORTNUM's headquarters in Espoo earlier today, challenging them to "walk the talk" and adhere to their own rhetoric regarding their clean energy statements. Greenpeace Finland states that the protest was in response to Fortnum's acquisition of utility giant Uniper, which it describes as "one of Europe's biggest utility polluters".

In the statement, Greenpeace goes on to say that "Pekka Lundmark [the CEO of Fortnum] has talked a good game on climate, assuring his commitment to the Paris Agreement and its 1.5°C warming limit. Now it is the time to act accordingly and stop hiding behind excuses".

The activist group believes that Fortnum's acquisition and public defense of Uniper, which is currently threatening to sue the government of the Netherlands over their upcoming law to phase out coal use, is in direct contradiction to Fortnum's publicly stated views on climate action.

