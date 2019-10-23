IN TODAY'S PHOTO ROUNDUP, we lead with an image of a lorry in Essex, England, where the bodies of 39 people were discovered earlier today. The lorry is believed to have originated from Bulgaria, whilst the deceased are suspected to be victims of people smuggling and human trafficking. We also have bulldozing in the West Bank, voting in Botswana, and a storm brewing on the French Riviera.

Recently bulldozed residential quarter in the West Bank town of Qualandia earlier today, after Israeli army bulldozers razed the area on the grounds that it was an 'illegal settlement'.

On onlooker in the French Riviera city of Nice watches an approaching storm earlier today, which was identified by French authorities as 'severe', prompting the evacuation of entire neighbourhoods.

A woman casts her vote at a primary school in Moshupa, Botswana, where a general election is taking place today.

Image: Lehtikuva