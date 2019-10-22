IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a picture of a 120-year-old lighthouse in Jutland, Denmark, that is being placed on wheels and moved 80 feet inland to escape rising sea levels in the North Sea. We also have a snapshot of the Louvre, a Japanese coronation, and a fire in Manila.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend the enthronement ceremony wherein the former formally ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Tourists snap selfies with the Mona Lise at the Louvre Museum in Paris, which is currently preparing to host a once-in-a-generation Da Vinci retrospective that coincides with the 500th anniversary of the Italian Renaissance artist's death.

Residents of an informal settlement on the outskirts of Manila resue a black Nazarene religious statue from a burning house in the area.

