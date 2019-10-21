IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with an image of activists outside Stormont in Northern Ireland, where gay marriage and abortion will become legal for the first time if the Northern Ireland Executive does not form a government by midnight. We also have a dog show in Bangalore, flooding in Lagos, and a controversial ski slope in Austria.

Dogs belonging to the Central Bangalore Police Force pose with red roses at a dog parade held in the Indian city earlier today.

A delivery vehicle attempts to navigate deep floodwaters in Lagos, Nigeria after a torrential downpour caused some of the worst flooding that the region has ever seen.

A ribbon of snow amid the autumn landscape in Kitzbuhel, Austria, where authorities recently decided to open the skiing season early despite furious protests from climate activists.

