A float from an anti-Brexit rally in London today, depicting Prime Minister Johnson being manipulated by his chief advisor Dominic Cummings (Image: Lehtikuva)

IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with an image from an anti-Brexit demonstration in London today, where thousands of protestors have gathered amid a crucial vote in the British Parliament, which will decide whether to accept the Brexit agreement struck between the UK and the EU this week. We also have a soldier in Syria, protests in Chile, and an Elizabeth Warren rally in Virginia. 

A Turkish-backed Syrian fighter rests in the shell of a former bus stop in the border town of Ayn al-Arus, following a five-day ceasefire declared by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last night. 

 

A police officer chases a student during a mass fare-dodging protest in the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday morning, which has paralyzed transportation and prompted the Chilean government to call for a state of emergency. 

 

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren attends a rally in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday night. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

