A newborn panda cub at the Berlin Zoo (Image: Lehtikuva)

IN TODAY'S BEST PHOTOS from around the world, we lead with a photo of the first giant panda to ever be born in Germany. The cub pictured is one of the twins born today at the Zoologischer Garten in Berlin, to parents Meng Meng and Jiao Qing. We also have photos of female astronauts, protests in Beirut, and protest art in Hong Kong.

An image taken at the International Space Station earlier today shows Christina Koch (left) and Jessica Meir (right) completing the world's first all-female spacewalk as part of a mission for NASA. 

 

Demonstrators pose in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, amid ongoing protests over the government's austerity and tax measures, which include a plan to tax calls made by the mobile communications app WhatsApp. 

 

Masked protestors unveil an LED display that reads 'Free HK' amid ongoing turbulence in the city's Sha Tin district. The mass protests in Hong Kong are now entering their fourth month, with no end in sight to the confrontation between Hong Kongers and the government. 

 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

