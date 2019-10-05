A PACK OF ALASKAN HUSKIES enjoyed a pre-winter workout at the Bearhill Husky Farm in Rovaniemi today, with many of the puppies experiencing some training in preparation for their first ever winter in the population vacation destination.

The Huskies will typically spend the fall season undergoing training on pulling sleds and carts, to prepare for the winter ahead. A number of different breeds of sled dogs are involved in the training, including Arctic Poodles and Malamutes.

You can see more pictures from their big day by scrolling down.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva