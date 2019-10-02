In today's round-up of photos from around the world, we have disgruntled Thomas Cook employees (pictured) protesting in London against their former employer, whose top bosses took in millions of pounds in bonuses as the company was facing collapse. In addition, protests are heating up in Hong Kong and becoming increasingly violent, Typhoon Mitag is expected to hit South Korea tonight, and Harry and Meghan are on tour in South Africa.

Protestors throw a Molotov cocktail in the Tseun Wan district of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Protests have escalated since it was revealed that a teenager was shot with a live round during protests on Tuesday.

Waves batter the Korean island of Jeju as Typhoon Mitag approaches the mainland. The storm is expected to be one of the most powerful to hit the peninsula in years.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, await the arrival of Nelson Mandela's widow, Graca Machel, at the British High Commission in Johannesburg.

