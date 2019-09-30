A NUMBER OF STONE CARVINGS AND ROADSIGNS dating back to the 16th century have been damaged by vandals across the Ruijanpolku Trail in Inari. The engraved stone structures are protected under Finland's Antiquities Act - legislation aimed at protecting Finland's historical and cultural heritage.

As many as 16 of the 400-year-old structures were damaged or dismantled across an area spanning 2km. Several stones had been rolled into the nearby water, while others had been hurled into the trees. The Ruijanpolku trail is an ancient trading route which runs from the Bothnian Bay to the Arctic Ocean, and the protected stone structures are believed to have been created in order to direct travelers toward the quickest route.

The Finnish forest administration, Metsähallitus, has submitted a request to the police to open up a formal investigation and has appealed for information from potential eyewitnesses.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva