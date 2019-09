AN ICE SCULPTURE BY ACCLAIMED ARTIST ANSSI KUOSA has appeared outside of the Kiasma Contemporary Art Gallery in Central Helsinki. The piece, depicting a young girl holding some books, is meant to evoke the effects of climate change on young girls and their future.

The ice sculpture was installed today and will be left to the forces of nature, meaning that it will likely melt over the course of the day.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva