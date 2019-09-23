THE COLLAPSE OF BRITISH TRAVEL GIANT THOMAS COOK has resulted in its Finnish subsidiary, Tjäreborg, having to cancel a number of flights. Thousands of Finnish residents who booked trips abroad using the agency are now stranded in countries such as Greece and Spain, whilst numerous flights from Finland have been cancelled.

Many passengers affected seemed to have been unaware that Tjäreborg was even affiliated with Thomas Cook, with one couple interviewed by Yle expressing their "disappointment" at the lack of information.

In the UK, the country's Civil Aviation Authorities are drawing up plans to repatriate over 150,000 stranded holidaymakers, in what will be the largest such aviation operation in peacetime. While close to 3000 Finns are stranded abroad, it is not yet clear what efforts will be made by the Finnish government to ensure they can return home. Tjäreborg has given assurances that "no-one will be stranded".

Image Credit: Lehtikuva