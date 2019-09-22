HELSINKI FINLAND

Damaged buildings and cars in Tirana on Saturday (Image: Lehtikuva)

A 5.6 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE hit the Albanian capital of Tirana on Saturday, causing dozens of injuries and destroying buildings and infrastructure in the downtown area. The quake is thought to be the most powerful to hit the country in close to 30 years. 

No deaths were reported from the event, which only lasted for around 30 seconds but was enough to destroy 20 buildings in the dense city center. There were initial concerns that oil wells in the nearby region of Fier would have sustained damage, but so far energy infrastructure seems to be unaffected. 

 

Image credit: Lehtikuva 

