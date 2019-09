THE FINNISH ARMY is currently simulating chemical weapon attacks as part of a training exercise in Säkylä. The Pori Brigade conscripts are learning how to handle mustard and sarin gas, among other weapons currently prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Although there is little to indicate that chemical weapon attacks are a growing threat, the exercises are aimed at ensuring recruits know exactly how to respond should such an attack occur in the future.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva