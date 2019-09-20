THE LARGEST CLIMATE STRIKE IN HISTORY took place today, with over 3600 actions taking place across the globe. A large number of protestors gathered in central Helsinki on Friday to protest government inaction in the face of mounting ecological catastrophe.

The largely youth-led movement has led to schools shuttering around the world, with teenagers becoming one of the most vocal age groups in the realm of climate activism in recent years. The strike is in-part inspired by the actions of Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg, who is currently meeting with activists and lawmakers in the US.

You can see more photo from today's strike in Helsinki by scrolling down.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva