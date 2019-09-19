HELSINKI FINLAND

An artist's rendering of the Pohjanmaa-class vessels (Image: Lehtkiuva)

THE FINNISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE has ordered the construction of four new Pohjanmaa-class naval vessels, for the total cost of €1.3 billion. The Finnish shipbuilder Rauma won the contract, whilst the Swedish company Saab will be supplying the battle systems for the ships. 

The vessels are intended to replace seven currently in-use ships that are set to be decommissioned. They will be built domestically at the Rauma shipyard and are scheduled for active service sometime in 2028. 

 

Adam Oliver Smith - HT 

Image Credit: Lehtikuva 

