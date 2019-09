AN ADVENTUROUS PENGUIN has been rescued by Australian responders after swimming more than 2500km from its home in New Zealand across the Tasman Sea to Victoria, in Australia.

Australian news reported that the penguin, which swam a distance equivalent to the entire width of Australia, was tired and severely malnourished upon its discovery by animal rescue services.

The seafaring bird has since been nursed back to health and released into its natural habitat.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva