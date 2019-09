A LARGE FIRE HAS ENGULFED a pile of old tires in Pietasaari, in Ostrobothnia. The fire is reportedly over 100 metres long and 20 meters wide, with authorities as yet unsure as to how the blaze started.

The blaze began in the late hours of Sunday evening and continued into Monday morning. Police have urged nearby residents to stay indoors in order to avoid air pollution, and they have confirmed that they are investigating the case as a possible criminal incident.

Image credit: Lehtikuva