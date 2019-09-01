THE FINNISH METEOROLOGICAL INSTITUTE has stated that today will be the last day of summer weather, at least in Southern Finland. Following several weeks of unseasonably warm late summer weather, the sunny spells are due to end this week.

Temperatures across the south of the country as expected to reach between 22 and 25 degrees today, with rainfall arriving late in the evening. This week much of the country is expected to be hit with heavy rainfall, with temperatures dropping to the mid-teens.

Adam Oliver Smith - HT

Image Credit: Lehtikuva