HELSINKI FINLAND

29
Thu, Aug
FAD new

Greta's carbon-free yacht pulls into New York Harbour (Image: Lehtikuva)

TEENAGE CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA THUNBERG has arrived in New York after a 15-day carbon-free voyage across the Atlantic. She was greeted by a flotilla of yachts as her vessel rounded the Statue of Liberty yesterday evening. 

Upon setting foot on dry land, Thunberg was asked if she had anything to say to US President Donald Trump, to which she responded: "listen to science". 

The Swedish activist will be participating in climate strikes organised by local youths across NYC, before attending a UN conference on zero-emissions next month. 

 

Image credit: Lehtikuva

