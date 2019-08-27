MEMBERS OF THE KOREAN PEOPLE'S ARMY of North Korea made their international performance debut at Moscow's Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival last night, with a characteristically vivid performance that followers of the so-called 'Hermit Kingdom' recognise well.

Dozens of military personnel danced, sang, jumped, and flipped as part of a tribute to their country and their leader, Kim Jong Un, who enjoys a close personal relationship with Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin. You can see more photos from the performance by scrolling down.

Image credit: Lehtikuva