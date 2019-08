PHOTOGRAPHS TAKEN BY NASA'S EARTH OBSERVATORY have revealed the devastating scale of fires that have been raging across South America, in particular, the Brazilian Amazon, in recent weeks.

The images, which you can see above, shows that forest fires are widespread across Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Northern Argentina. The Finnish government has recently been insisting that the EU act in unison to put pressure on Brazil to act.

Image credit: Lehtikuva