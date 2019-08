THE WORLD AIR GUITAR CHAMPIONSHIPS kicked off in Oulu this week, drawing thousands of enthusiasts who demonstrated that you don't need to learn an instrument to become a rock god.

Finland has hosted air guitar championships several times, with the 'sport' becoming something of a national pastime to some, stemming largely from the country's rich history of heavy metal music.

Image Credit: Lehtikuva